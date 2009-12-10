Petro-tecture: Jaime Hayon’s Kuwait Jewelry Store Gives Us Gas

In the abstract, we know all that money we spend on gas is going to rich sheiks and their $500 million personal airplanes . But that still doesn’t give a taste of what all the money looks like, when it starts trickling down into everyday life. Well here’s one sparkling example: A new jewelry store, designed by Spanish design star Jaime Hayón .

Hayón is better known for his spectacular work in Camper stores across the world. The aesthetic here will be familiar to fans of his work: There’s a shag-a-delic, space-age vibe, which looks forbiddingly swank owing to the high-end woods, lacquers that look like flowing liquid, and brass accents. The weirdest touch is a purple jewelry display case that looks like a bunch of periscopes inside a flying saucer:

It’s all beautiful to be sure. But it’s also a little bit sick-making. Afterall, this is oil money, embodied–when you think of oil wars, global warming, and kleptocracies, the flip side is a very rich few, able to splash out in places like this. (Freudian slippage: The store’s name is “Octium,” but the store’s logotype makes it look an awful lot like “Odium.”)

If Jaime Hayón ever tries to wave the sustainability flag, well, he’ll have a bit of explaining to do. If however, he decides to drive a Hummer around his 100,000 foot mansion, that’ll make a whole lot more sense.

[Via Dezeen, which has more pics]