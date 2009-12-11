Lick Me: The Charles Bukowski Commemorative Stamp

To honor the grizzled, alcoholic author Charles Bukowski on the 20th anniversary of his death, a literary tour operator thought it was time for a commemorative stamp–and they launched an online petition to show how serious they are. The USPS is not likely to embrace the idea, but it’s actually a smart one: Besides his expertise in whiskey and women, Bukowski was also postal worker until age 49–he even wrote what is perhaps the most famous book about a post office, Post Office . (Although, perplexingly, the novel begins with the line: “It started as a mistake.”)

Let’s be honest: Buk needs all the help he can get. So to aid the campaign, and to support postal workers everywhere, we tapped Christopher Papasadero, creative director of Fwis, to do a Bukowski stamp deep dive.

In this concept, Papasadero illustrates Bukowski’s excellent mail sorting abilities as well as inferring to the “colorful language” of his prose.

Here we are privy to a deeper look at Bukowski’s preferred, meditative state. No comment on the symbolism of that cucumber.

Finally, Papasadero reveals more about the real Bukowski, including some of his hobbies. Might we suggest a cigarette-flavored glue on this one to round things out?

If you’ve got any concepts for Bukowski stamps, be sure to send them our way.

Christopher Papasadero is a full-time drunkard and part-time designer living and hating in New York.AW