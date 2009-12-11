Abject Object Recycles Shoes and Puts Women Back on Their Feet

Non-profit Project H Design now consists of nine chapters of designers worldwide who are working to improve the well-being of local residents (we covered its Hippo Roller project in our Designers Accord series). In 2009, the group’s Los Angeles chapter launched Abject Object, an initiative where designers work with women at the Downtown Women’s Shelter to produce products like pocketed scarves and hammocks which convert into bags that can be utilized by the homeless, but are also functional and fashionable enough to be worm by everyone else. This week, Abject Object also announced the Rag Rug, a new collaboration with TOMs Shoes that reuses parts of unsellable canvas shoes.