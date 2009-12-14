Step Aside, Britney! Today I Will Smell Like Edmond Roudnitska

Snicker all you want, but Britney Spears–famous for losing her kids after going clubbing without benefit of underwear–is the indisputable Grand Dame of perfume sales, having sold 30 million bottles since she first launched “Curious” back in 2004.

Not to be outdone, a week or two ago, 50 Cent was seen hawking his own fragrance, “Power by 50,” at Macy’s in Manhattan. And why not? The potential for a big seller (Britney’s “Midnight Fantasy” had sales of $100M in its first year) can be a lucrative hedge when a new album tanks. Not surprisingly, given the money at stake, the designers who create those fragrances are rock stars in the industry.

But I bet you couldn’t name even one.

Well, for starters, there’s Edmond Roudnitska who created Eau Sauvage and Diorissimo, Maurice Roucel,, the man behind Envy by Gucci and Tocade by Rochas, and Sophia Grojsman, who created such best sellers as Calyx by Prescriptives, Calvin Klein Eternity for Women, and Yves St. Laurent’s Paris. (FYI, Elizabeth Arden’s Caroline Sabas created Britney’s latest, a tangle of strawberry, raspberry and mango.

The New York Times fragrance critic Chandler Burr called it the perfume equivalent of a Jolly Rancher.)

While they’re geniuses at concocting scents in response to a brief, most of these designers, called “noses,” labor in obscurity, like Andy Warhol creating windows for Bonwit Teller.

And therein, thought Frederic Malle, grandson of Serge Heftler, founder of Dior Perfumes, lay an opportunity. Malle, the nephew of film director Louis Malle and a perfumer in his own right, wondered what they might do if they could create something for themselves.