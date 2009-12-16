Silver, Ice, and Bouncy Superheroes: Las Vegas’ CityCenter by the Numbers

The largest chunk of Vegas superdevelopment CityCenter officially opens its doors today–the largest, privately funded project in U.S. history. It’s truly like nothing else we’ve ever seen. So in the winner-takes-all spirit of Vegas, we thought we’d crunch the numbers when it came to this green behemoth in the desert.
Acres: 67
Square feet: 18 million
Square feet of glass: 2.7 million
Cubic yards of concrete: 1 million
Tons of structural steel: 78,000
Years from concept to completion: 5
Employees: 12,000
Jobs created since 2005: 175,000
Cost $8.5 billion
Share sold to DubaiWorld in 2007: $2.47 billion
Amount spent on artwork: $40 million
Hotels: 4
Hotel rooms: 6,291
LEED Gold certifications: 6
Gaming floors: 1
Floors you must ascend just to reach the lobby of the Mandarin Oriental: 23
Sharp edges of Daniel Libeskind’s Crystals on which you could poke your eye out: At least 10
Columns of ice slowly melting into a pool of water: 12
Custom environmental scents detected by a reporter: 2
Pounds of reclaimed silver in Maya Lin’s Silver River sculpture: 3,700
Number of ballrooms named after Vdara architect Rafael Viñoly: 4
PeopleMover stops: 3
Canoes, kayaks and rowboats lashed together in Nancy Rubin’s Big Edge: About 200
Mondrian-inspired Paul Smith stores: 1
Bottles of wine encased in glass walls in the Jean-Georges restaurant: A little under 1,000
Gelaterias designed by Karim Rashid: 1
Superheroes trampolining to Elvis songs in the Cirque du Soleil show Viva Elvis!: 7
Aria dollars given to guests to test facilities on the pre-opening “Play Date”: Millions
Read More: CityCenter’s Architect “Dream Team” Builds the Next VegasAW