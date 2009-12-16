advertisement
Silver, Ice, and Bouncy Superheroes: Las Vegas’ CityCenter by the Numbers

citycenter

The largest chunk of Vegas superdevelopment CityCenter officially opens its doors today–the largest, privately funded project in U.S. history. It’s truly like nothing else we’ve ever seen. So in the winner-takes-all spirit of Vegas, we thought we’d crunch the numbers when it came to this green behemoth in the desert.

Acres: 67

Square feet: 18 million

Square feet of glass: 2.7 million

Cubic yards of concrete: 1 million

Tons of structural steel: 78,000

citycenter

Years from concept to completion: 5

Employees: 12,000

Jobs created since 2005: 175,000

Cost $8.5 billion

Share sold to DubaiWorld in 2007: $2.47 billion

Amount spent on artwork: $40 million

citycenter

Hotels: 4

Hotel rooms: 6,291

LEED Gold certifications: 6

Gaming floors: 1

Floors you must ascend just to reach the lobby of the Mandarin Oriental: 23

Sharp edges of Daniel Libeskind’s Crystals on which you could poke your eye out: At least 10

citycenter

Columns of ice slowly melting into a pool of water: 12

Custom environmental scents detected by a reporter: 2

Pounds of reclaimed silver in Maya Lin’s Silver River sculpture: 3,700

Number of ballrooms named after Vdara architect Rafael Viñoly: 4

PeopleMover stops: 3

citycenter

Canoes, kayaks and rowboats lashed together in Nancy Rubin’s Big Edge: About 200

Mondrian-inspired Paul Smith stores: 1

Bottles of wine encased in glass walls in the Jean-Georges restaurant: A little under 1,000

Gelaterias designed by Karim Rashid: 1

Superheroes trampolining to Elvis songs in the Cirque du Soleil show Viva Elvis!: 7

Aria dollars given to  guests to test facilities on the pre-opening “Play Date”: Millions

citycenter

