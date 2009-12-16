A Sports Arena Grows in Brooklyn

This entire drama came down to the wire, as Architects Newspaper points out: The bonds had to have been sold by the end of 2009 for the project to go forward. Sure, there are a couple of hurdles remaining–namely, some outstanding lawsuits and holdouts fighting the eminent domain ruling–but the expectation is that those issues can be smoothed over by sweet-talking and politics. They aren’t make or break.

The $511 million in bonds will fund only half of the total project budget–the remainder is to be raised privately. And although the project is far smaller than Gehry’s massive–and to some, scary–plan to remake a broad swath of downtown Brooklyn, it’s still huge: Spanning 22 acres, the development will include 6,000 condos. The stadium will seat upwards of 18,000. (Not surprisingly, renderings don’t show the potential traffic nightmare the stadium will likely bring.)

And too bad about the stadium’s residents: The New Jersey Nets, an NBA basketball franchise are a woeful 2-22. Perhaps by 2012, when the stadium is slated for completion, they’ll get good. Or at least okay. Or maybe just less bad. Hey, anything can happen, right? Even a sports stadium in Brooklyn.

CK