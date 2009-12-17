Zaha Hadid Turns From Potato Chips to AC Vents for Inspiration

This week, Zaha Hadid got the go-ahead to begin constructing her latest big building: The Eli and Edyth Broad Museum, on the campus of Michigan State Unversity. To mark the news, they’ve just released a nice fly-through animation of the building:

As you can tell, the building is a bit of a departure for Hadid. Where many of her big recent works look like Pringles potato chips, this one looks exactly like a pile of air conditioning vents. It works like one too: The facade’s metal and glass “pleats” will be adjustable, allowing museum staff to adjust them for lighting levels. Inside, the pleat motif will carry over, creating patterns of overlapping zig-zags.

Hadid won the job in 2007, in an international competition that pitted her up against Thom Mayne, of Morphosis, and Wolf Prix, of Coop Himmelb(l)au.

The Broads have donated $18.5 million to the construction of the museum, and construction is slated to begin next March and last for two years. The grand opening will be in 2012–precisely when her Aquatic Olympic Stadium will be drawing billions of eye balls during the 2012 London Olympics.

[Via Chicago Tribune]CK