Believing Las Vegas: Is Jim Murren’s Cultural Vision for CityCenter Just Another Mirage?

It’s one thing to get a vacationing couple from Oklahoma to check out your exploding-on-the-hour volcano. It’s something else entirely to get them to examine the abstracted forms of a seminal work by Modernist sculptor Henry Moore, Reclining Connected Forms.

MGM Mirage chairman and CEO Jim Murren doesn’t think that’s too lofty a goal for the new $8.5 billion dollar development CityCenter that officially opened this week. Murren’s vision for CityCenter is an urban development, a place of grand boulevards, pocket parks, and world-class art. But Murren’s concept also includes one radical idea: This development would be so transformative for Vegas, so dramaticallydifferent that any other experience, that its exceptional design and fineartworks would actually inspire tourists and residents alike to behave differently. In the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.

“I love what cities provide–that adrenaline,” Murren said as he satdown to take a breath after the opening of the centerpiece ofCityCenter, Aria. “We just don’t have that here, it’s a very suburban environment. It’s the anti-city in a city.” In 2004, the ex-New Yorker reasoned that building the right context to absorb that urban energy through art and architecture–one inspired by great urban environments themselves–might cause vacationers as well as wayward Vegas residents to act, well, more cosmopolitan.

Nancy Rubins’ Big Edge, made from canoes and kayaks

It’s a concept reminiscent of the City Beautiful movementduring the turn of the 20th century, when many of the great parks andpublic buildings in cities like Chicago and Washington D.D. were designed in thehopes that their exquisite looks would hold their citizens to a higherstandard. But City Beautiful only works if the citizens develop somesense of long-term pride for that beautiful city. Whether that willwork in a municipality with a mostly transient population–not just touristsbut many residents who only live there part-time–seems like a job more fit for the contortionists in Cirque du Soleil.

Not to mention an expensive one. Eight buildings by brand-name architects,15 works by famous artists, and hundreds more teams of interior andlandscape designers translated to a healthy chunk of the price tag–theart budget alone topped $40 million. But those big-ticket designers mayhave come at a greater cost, as MGM Mirageplunged into debt during the course of the five-year project. “We werehoursaway from bankruptcy in January and February,” said Murren, who has been responsible for MGM Mirage’s exceptional growth, coming to MGM Grand in 1998, negotiating the merger withMirage, then another acquisition of Mandalay Bay. Murrentapped federal lawmakers, including Democrat Senate Majority LeaderHarry Reid for help in asking the banks to help free up more money forMGM Mirage’s loans (the life-long Republican even appeared in videosfor Reid). A last-minute flush of cash from Dubai World, agovernment-owned developer, brought buoyancy to the last two years ofthe project; Dubai World now owns half of the property and will sharerevenue from the casino. (Although DubaiWorld is now also in trouble, expected to possibly default on $80 billion in loans, CityCenter is reportedly safe.)

Beyond getting the flip-flop-wearing herds to appreciate the Richard Long’s massive paintings of clay and mud, Murren thinks his urban oasis could help stimulate Vegas as a whole by bringing a brand new breed of customer to the desert destination,helping to quell the grumbles that CityCenter’s 6000+ roomscreated a glut in the city.