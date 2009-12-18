For Truly Green Funiture, Make All the Parts Recyclable–and Replaceable

Think about the lifespan of your furniture: When a leg breaks or a stain happens, you tend to trash the entire thing. Not very green, is that?

Ronen Kadushin has designed a solution: An upholstered armchair made of several parts, all of which are readily cleanable and most of which can be recycled.

The LYTA chair, manufactured by German firm Movisi, is composed of three parts: a removable cover, cushions, and a frame made of high-grade, recyclable foam. Other chairs have come with removable cover, but this one is the first we’ve seen that takes that idea to its logical endpoint–the cover and the cushions can be washed or switched out, with several fabric patterns available. Meanwhile, the frame breaks down into component parts that can be replaced. (Recently, we suggested a similar sort of idea for cell phones.)

The chair even anticipates the aging of its owner. Since it weights just 33 pounds, meaning that it can be easily moved around, and won’t become obsolete because it’s too heavy to lift by someone elderly.

This isn’t the first time that the designer, Ronen Kadushin, has made a foray into thinking about the future of sustainably designed furniture. He’s best known for his Open Design project. Well before open-source, locally produced furniture was popular, Open Design offered a series of creations made from a single sheet of metal, which could then be bent into the shape of a piece of furniture. The designs themselves were open-source, meaning anyone could download them, have them cut locally, and assemble them at home.

[Via Contemporist, which has a ton more images]CK