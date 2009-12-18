Six Solutions for Saving Water and Saving Lives

As part of its role as the non-government advisor for the United Nations, Pasadena, California-based Art Center College of Design teamed up with another NGO, Un Techo Para Mi Pais, and embarked upon a humanitarian design charrette to help bring safe, clean water to the slums of Chile.

Safe Agua Chile brought 12 students to Santiago, Chile, where they lived in impoverished communities for two weeks, working with residents to develop new tools and methods of storing, utilizing, transporting, and conserving water. The students developed six solutions, an exhibition of which will be up in Art Center’s Williamson Gallery until April. More documentation can be seen on the Safe Agua Chile blog, but we grabbed an image and quick description of each solution here.

Agua Segura: A family-sized kit for water chlorination and filtration, to ensure safe, easy, pure water for drinking and cooking.

Gota a Gota: A system that harnesses gravity to afford families the ease, convenience, and dignity of turning on a tap to get running water.

Halo: Una Ducha Caliente: brings the dignity and well-being of a hot shower to people living with no running water and inconsistent electricity.

Lavandería Comunitaria: A community laundry facility that aims to save time and effort, reduce task-related injuries, build social relationships and create income opportunities for women.

reLAVA: An inexpensive and efficient kitchen workstation for washing dishes indoors and facilitating the re-use of water.