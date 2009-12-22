Official Rules- Name That Logo Sweepstakes
1.Introduction: Manuseto Ventures LLC isoffering the Canon EOS 7D Sweepstakes (”Sweepstakes”). NO PURCHASENECESSARY. Sweepstakes may only be entered in or from the 50 UnitedStates and the District of Columbia and entries originating from anyother jurisdiction are not eligible for entry. This Sweepstakes isgoverned exclusively by the laws of the United States. You are notauthorized to participate in the Sweepstakes if you are not locatedwithin the 50 United States or the District of Columbia.
2.Eligibility: Entrant must be a legal aresident of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia,who is 18 or older as of December 22, 2009. Employees of Sponsor and itsaffiliates, advertising and promotion agencies and theirfamily/household members (defined as parents, spouse, children,siblings, grandparents) are not eligible to enter. Void outside thefifty United States and the District of Columbia, and where prohibited,taxed, or restricted by law. All federal, state and/or local rules andregulations apply.
3.Start/End Dates: Sweepstakes begins at 11:30:01 p.m. EST on Tuesday, December 22, 2009 and ends at 11:59:59p.m. EST on Wednesday, December 30, 2009.
4.How to Enter: In each set of images in the gallery at https://www.fastcompany.com/pics/name-logo-and-win-canon-7d-camera each of the slides are from company logos. Name each of the corresponding logos correctly, to enter for a chanceof winning, email your answers to gimme(at)fastcompany.com with thesubject line: Named That Logo (please note that only emails withthe correct subject line will be eligible to win). The winner will bechosen randomly from the people with correct answers. Only one entryper IP address. More than one entry from any person or e-mail addresswill void all entries from that person or e-mail address. Entrants musthave a valid email address. No automated entry devices and/or programspermitted. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, illegible,stolen, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible, misdirected, technicallycorrupted or garbled entries, which will be disqualified, or forproblems of any kind whether mechanical, human or electronic. Proof ofsubmission will not be deemed to be proof of receipt by Sponsor.
5.Drawing: Winner will be selected on orabout December 31, 2009 in a random drawing from all correct andeligible entries received. Sponsor’s decisions are final and binding inall matters relating to the Sweepstakes. Odds of winning depend on thenumber of eligible entries received. Potential winner(s) will benotified by e-mail on or about Friday, January 1st, 2010. Each entrantselected as a potential winner must comply with all terms andconditions set forth in these Official Rules, and winning is contingentupon fulfilling all such requirements.
6.Prize: Winner will receive one Canon EOS 7D Camera and Kit.Sponsors make no warranties with regard to the prizes. Prizes are nottransferable. No substitutions of prize allowed by winner(s), butSponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greatervalue due to prize unavailability. Prize is not redeemable by winner(s)for cash value. All taxes, fees and surcharges on prizes are the soleresponsibility of winner.
7.Affidavit of Eligibility/Release: Thewinner will be required to execute an Affidavit of Eligibility, aLiability Release and where lawful, a Publicity Release within threedays of prize notification. If the winner cannot be contacted withinone calendar day of first notification attempt, if prize or prizenotification is returned as undeliverable, if winner rejects his/herprize or in the event of noncompliance with these Sweepstakes rules andrequirements, such prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner willbe selected from all remaining eligible entries. Upon prize forfeiture,no compensation will be given.
8.Conditions: Sponsor will have right tophotograph winner. Entry constitutes permission to use winner’s name,picture, likeness, and city and state of residence for purposes oftrade, publicity or promotion for no additional compensation exceptwhere prohibited by law. By participating, entrants and winners agreeto release and hold harmless Sponsor and its subsidiaries, affiliates,advertising and promotions agencies, partners, representatives, agents,successors, assigns, employees, officers and directors, from any andall liability, for loss, harm, damage, injury, cost or expensewhatsoever including without limitation, property damage, personalinjury and/or death which may occur in connection with the Sweepstakes,or possession, acceptance and/or use or misuse of prize orparticipation in any Sweepstakes-related activity and for any claimsbased on publicity rights, defamation or invasion of privacy andmerchandise delivery. Sponsor is not responsible if Sweepstakes cannottake place or if prizes cannot be awarded due to delays orinterruptions due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters,weather or acts of terrorism.
9.Miscellaneous: All entries become the soleproperty of Sponsor and none will be returned. In the event of adispute, entries made by Internet will be deemed made by the authorizedaccount holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry.The “authorized account holder” is deemed the natural person who isassigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, serviceprovider or other online organization that is responsible for assigninge-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mailaddress. A potential winner may be requested to provide Sponsor(s) withproof that the potential winner is the authorized account holder of thee-mail address associated with the winning entry. If for any reason theSweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including due toinfection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorizedintervention, fraud, technical failure, human error or any other causesbeyond the control of Sponsor that corrupt or affect theadministration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of theSweepstakes, Sponsor reserve(s) the right in its sole discretion, todisqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and tocancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes. Sponsor assumesno responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion,defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications linefailure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alterationof, entries. Sponsor is not responsible for any problems or technicalmalfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems,servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of anye-mail or entry to be received by Sponsor on account of technicalproblems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any web site, anycombination thereof, or otherwise, including any injury or damage toentrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting fromparticipation or downloading any materials in the Sweepstakes. Sponsormay prohibit an entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes orwinning a prize if, in its sole discretion, it determines that saidentrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of theSweepstakes by cheating, hacking, deception, or other unfair playingpractices (including the use of automated quick entry programs) orintending to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other entrants orSponsor representatives. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TODELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONOF THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS ANDSHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR(S) RESERVE(S) THE RIGHT TO SEEKDAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.
10.Use of Data: Sponsor will be collectingpersonal data about entrants in accordance with its privacy policy.Please review the Sponsor’s privacy policy at https://www.fastcompany.com/privacy.By participating in the Sweepstakes, entrants hereby agree to Sponsor’scollection and usage of their personal information and acknowledge thatthey have read and accepted Sponsor’s privacy policy.
11.Name of Winner:To obtain the name of winner, send a self-addressed, stamped envelopeby December 31, 2009 to Sonos ZonePlayer/Fast Company, 7 World TradeCenter, New York, NY 10007.
12.Sponsor(s): The Sponsor of this Sweepstakes is Mansueto Ventures LLC, 7 World Trade Center, New York, NY 10007.