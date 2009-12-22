Social Capitalists Find The Right Balance

I was at an event for McKinsey& Company alumniin Manhattan last week, and Dominic Barton,McKinsey’s managing director, shared something that really hit me. He said thatMcKinsey believes that the “leader of the future” needs to be a “tri-sectorathlete.”He or she needsto be able to lead for-profitorganizations, public (government) organizations, and social organizations.

We’ve covered this growing influence before, and it seemsthat the public and social sectors’ organizations are commanding moreattention. They are recruiting more graduates, demanding more resources,playing a larger role in the national and global dialogue.

Today I met with a global non-profit that is interested inseeing how it can develop a revenue-generating consulting service of some type.It wants to find new ways to pursue its social mission by leveraging a broadglobal network of influential people in a way that is profitable and thereforesustaining. It is already helping several large multinationals launch newproducts and projects in far reaches of the globe that do good while they makemoney.

This emergence of social for-profit companies offers us aglimpse of what the new executive may look like – one that can find the sweetspot between social interests with stockholder expectations.

If a firm like McKinsey, which serves many of the largestcorporations in the world, is seeing the social sector growing into a requisitetesting ground for tomorrow’s leaders, then that is just more evidence of whatI’ve been writing about for months.

Looking at some of the business leaders I’ve interviewed,there are several outthinkerswho stand out based on ethonomic criteria.These people already represent what McKinsey is starting to look for – socialcapitalists.

Mikey Dobin – Senior vice president and co-owner of Valley Forge Fabrics. Rapidly ahead ofits competition in the “green” area, Valley Forge Fabrics is the first toproduce a fabric made entirely by post consumer waste (e.g., used paper andcotton).