3 Lessons Microsoft Taught Us About Branding

For years now, Apple with its “I’m a Mac. I’m a PC.” campaign hasessentially established Microsoft’s marketing position in the minds ofconsumers. In actual fact, Apple has “positioned” the entire PC world,but Microsoft, being synonymous with PCs, has become the greatestvictim in that campaign’s wake.

Most everyone seems to enjoy Apple’s ads. The casting is brilliant, theads are entertaining and the messages hit any sore points about Windowsfrom Vista to tech support, and Indeed, these ads have becomeculturally iconic.

The Wrong Thing To Do

So what has Microsoft done over the years? From a branding standpoint, pretty much nothing.

Theyrecently hired the super-hot agency Crispin Porter for a reputed $300million+ ad campaign. The first ad used Jerry Seinfeld with Bill Gatesin what appeared to be an attempt at humanizing Mr. Gates andMicrosoft. Ad critics grimaced. This ad was launched with the tag line,”Life Without Walls” which became a punch line for Mac enthusiasts andbeyond. Mac-loyalist blogs commented, “In a life without walls, whoneeds Windows?” Ouch.

The Wronger Thing To Do

Then, Microsoft delivered aseries of ads where the position they were trying to dislodge made upabout 90% of its commercial copy lines. The “I’m a PC.” campaign wascreated with very loose, amateur-styled video techniques, again tohumanize. The obvious goal was “How do we become cool and relevant?”Only problem is that it directly played into Apple’s campaign. It’simpossible to see one of those ads and not think of Apple. I couldunderstand their thinking, but they were bringing nothing new to the table. It was all defense, with no strategic offense.