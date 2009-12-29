Two Smart Strategies For 2010

B eyond eliminating waste, it’s important to look ahead and take calculated chances. Below are t wo unique strategies that might help you develop an innovative approachthis New Year. As you will learn, well-known brands, such as McDonald’sand Toys “R” US, are using these exact approaches to make sure 2010 isstronger than 2009.

1. Seize the opportunity to lead the sheep away

2. Await the exhausted enemy at your ease

McDonald’s new free wi-fi strategy is an excellent example of “ seize the opportunity to lead the sheep away .” By challenging Starbucks with its new coffee selections, and now offering free Wi-Fi, McDonald could steal cost-conscious consumers. Because Starbucks depends heavily onthese offerings for profit, it faces a significant “copying cost”:reducing coffee prices or going downscale, for example, would probablycost Starbucks more than it would gain by doing so. This stratagembasically suggest we look at what our competitors will not do becausethey are not motivated to or because they are distracted. I predictthat the burger giant will focus on its location atmosphere next tocreate a more appealing consumer experience.

Toys “R” Us is using the strategem “ await the exhausted enemy at your ease. ” A recent New York Times’ article clearly highlights the positive changes within Toys “R” Us under the leadership of Gerald Storch.