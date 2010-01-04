Cell Revision: A Computer Program for Designing Real-Life Organisms

Modern biologists can already unpack and rebuild the DNA in a bacterium or cell. And that allows them to create new, synthetic organisms with brand new properties and capabilities–which one day might range from breaking down toxic waste to manufacturing drugs . In other words, biologists are now architects. And they’re using the tools of architecture as well.

Tinkercell, developed by Deepak Chandran, a professor at the University of Washington in Seattle, is a full-on computer program for designing cells and bacteria, and simulating how they’ll behave. Much like the computer programs that allow architects to design building, Tinkercell allows a user to drag and drop various cell components–from membrane proteins to genes to enzymes–and link them together in a virtual organism. All of these have properties modeled inside the program. When a user is finished with a design, the program can run a simulation, to see if the arrangement works as desired.

For now, the complexity of the program–which is currently open-source and usable by anyone–is well over the head of anyone with some hardcore biology chops, as this video proves:

But the idea is to make the design of synthetic organisms easier, faster, and more intuitive. Next stop: The future, where almost anyone with the will can design life at home.

[Via New Scientist]CK