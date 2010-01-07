What a TSA Logo Should Look Like

It’s been a rough, rough patch for the TSA in the wake of the attempted Christmas-day bombing of a plane bound for Detroit. You know what they need? As Tyra might say: A MAKEOVER!!!

Yesterday, security guru Bruce Schneier has opened up a contest to rebrand the TSA:

Over at “Ask the Pilot,” Patrick Smith has a great idea:

Calling all artists: One thing TSA needs, I think, is abetter logo and a snappy motto. Perhaps there’s a graphic designer outthere who can help with a new rendition of the agency’s circulareagle-and-flag motif. I’m imagining a revised eagle, its talonsclutching a box cutter and a toothpaste tube. It says “TransportationSecurity Administration” around the top. Below are the three simplewords of the TSA mission statement: “Tedium, Weakness, Farce.”

Let’s do it. I’m announcing the TSA Logo Contest. Rules are simple: create a TSA logo.

Schneier didn’t get too many actual responses, aside from the logo above and this shout-out to a t-shirt previously designed by Boing Boing editor Cory Doctorow:

But maybe one of our readers could help either by: Making this viral, or producing their own suggestion for a logo?

In all seriousness though–Let’s admit that he TSA is merely a scapegoat. Almost by definition, their mission is pure theater. They’re a whipping boy rendered impotent because they sit as the last line of defense after overlapping bureaucracies from Border Protection to the FBI have failed in their jobs. They employ people making $9/hour to defend our national security.

But they’re easy to blame, and everybody’s got an opinion on how to fix them–if only because when people think terrorism and security, they think about having to take their shoes off at the airport. But no amount of full-body scanners will ever be as good as human intelligence. In that respect, maybe it would be smart of the TSA to have a logo that shows their bullshitty mission (a bald eagle flipping the bird?). That way, they could lower expectations.