advertisement
advertisement

Samsung Is the Epicenter of 3-D Buzz at CES 2010 [video]

Samsung’s booth at CES2010 was the most dazzling display of technological wizardry at CES this year. Their two-story cathedral of 3-D, HD, LED screens had tech acolytes vowing to ditch their just-bought appliances for the newest dazzler on the block.

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company