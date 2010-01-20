What Does Avatar Have to Do With Haiti?

It’s an uncomfortable fact that amidst all those dollars flowing towards Haiti earthquake relief, far more money has been gone towards Avatar. No joke–both in terms of box-office receipts and budget, Avatar smokes the money raised for Haiti.

At least two people have noticed, and connected the dots. Above, a new site, Avatar for Haiti, which boils down donations to box office equivalents. Below, an infographic by Jer Thorp which aims to make the relief commitments of various countries more concrete by turning them into “Avatar minutes”–that is, the amount of shooting time for Avatar that a given country’s donations would have bought. No country gets you past the opening scenes, and the U.S. comes in at a mere six minutes:

