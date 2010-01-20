Recession Style Watch: Introducing Industrial Rustic

A year ago, some designers reacted to the distress of the financial pages by borrowing imagery from farming and scenes of rustic subsistence, a style informed by the fear that we can no longer rely on banks and other institutions.

The subtext seems to be that when people get scared their impulse is to strip everything away from their previous lives and go back to basics. Designers and architects reflected that in abstract form, as in this barn home in the Netherlands with a floating appearance in the Netherlands by the Dutch firm JagerJanssen.

The Milan Furniture Fair, design’s most responsive gauge of the moment, showed stirrings last year of a new rustic that expressed the virtues of farmhouse simplicity and signs of the human hand in stitching and other details. The young Dutch firm Studio Job, for example, presented 24 cast-bronze farm objects, including a pail, shovel and pitchfork, and a line of stout Bavarian farm furniture laser-cut with colorful images of pigs, chickens, cows and sheep, all displayed in a stylized barnyard.

Meanwhile, abstracted and refined version of the farmhouse table, like the Oak Kubus Table from Lekkar Home shown above, began showing up in catalogs and shelter magazines.

This week a Dutch designer named Jonas Trampedach launched TRE, line of furniture descended from the simple farm stool.