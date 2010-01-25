Poetic Perspective on the Apple Tablet

It doesn’t take a linguist to know texts and tweets are changing the way we write. A 12-year-old’s grasped that concept. (The New York Times, meanwhile, is just catching on.) There’s a certain poetry–usually unintentional, though who knows?–to Twitter posts and blog comments, and maybe even some blog posts.
But poetry about blog posts?
On the eve of Apple’s big reveal, old-school beat poet Gary Snyder fired off this gem from his electricity-free cabin in the Sierras. Presumably he uses his Mac in an Internet cafe or something. Though I can’t say I’ve ever thought of my dinged-up Macbook as a “perched falcon,” there sure are days when I feel like all I do is toss it scraps.
Just a little perspective as we all brace ourselves for when Apple changes the world of words again.
An excerpt:
Why I Take Good Care of My Macintosh
“Because it leaps forward and backward, is an endless sniffer and searcher,
Because its keys click like hail on a boulder,
And it winks when it goes out,
And puts word-heaps in hoards for me, dozens of pockets of gold under boulders in streambeds, identical seedpods strong on a vine, or it stores bins of bolts;
And I lose them and find them,”