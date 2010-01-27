The iPad’s Biggest Innovation: Its $500 Price

The simplest way to explain the iPad would be to call it an overgrown iPhone. The 9.7-inch screen is encased in a frame that has the same rounded edges and bevel as Apple’s hugely successful mobile phone. And the software operating system is also a more muscular version of the iPhone OS. But the iPad has multiple features that push it beyond that iPhone and into a new category of device–somewhere between a netbook and a smartphone. It is, as Steve Jobs noted during the presentation, a device that’s the third way: Half smartphone, half PC.

But what is the iPad like, really? It’s a slim slate-like device, with an aluminum unibody construction a lot like the first-gen iPhone, and it’s running a custom version of the iPhone OS. It’ll come in two versions, one with Wi-fi only, and one with WiFi and another version with 3G GSM connectivity (still using AT&T in the U.S., unfortunately). It’s running a custom Apple-made ARM chip dubbed the A4 that, with its 1GHz clock speed, promises to tackle the impressive Snapdragon chip other devices are just beginning to use–Intel can’t be entirely happy right now. It’s multitouch, has accelerometers, ambient light sensors, speakers, microphone, GPS (in the 3G version) and it has a claimed battery life of 10 hours of video and a month of standby time. Which is incredible.

But that’s all the dry and dusty tech specs. Is this thing amazing? Absolutely. It confirms about 95% of the rumors that popped up in the last few days–and it’s an amazingly clever move by Apple. In one fell swoop, by building in the iBooks app, Apple’s dealt a near-deathly blow to Amazon–the app seems to do pretty much everything a Kindle can, but on a color screen, with fully rendered fonts that appear on pages that turn just like a printed page when you swipe it. Apple’s also supporting the open-format EPub standard, versus Amazon’s closed proprietary system, and its books are priced between $4.99 for older paperbacks and up to $14 for new releases.

But book reading is almost an aside to this device’s other capabilities, which include playing movies and games and very high resolution. And don’t forget that the iPad is compatible with most of the existing 140,000-odd iTunes apps, meaning it launches with a huge app directory ready to be sampled. The majority of those apps will play in a smaller window on the screen, and can be bumped up in resolution to fill the screen (with some tradeoff in graphic quality). But with the release of a new software development kit today, there is no doubt that app developers will be upgrading their apps to the new resolution in the next 60 days until the iPad goes on sale.

The New York Times was on hand to demo their enhanced iPad app (also as rumored) and this makes it clear why so many rumors suggest the iPad might be the future of digital newsprint. Seeing this full-featured app, which makes the text come alive (versus the dead ink physical edition) was truly a wow moment, particularly when video clips and slideshows came to life right from withing the wrapped text. Harry Potter’s newspapers, anyone?

Apple also revealed that its iWork suite had been completely re-worked for the device, with each app carefully tuned to work with a multitouch screen. Pages, Numbers and Keynote all seem to work dreamily on the iPad–and you can even present your data via a VGA convertor link through its 30-pin dock. The apps are an astonishingly cheap $9.99 each. And remember: These things are compatible with Microsoft Office files…meaning Apple just took a huge swipe at MS’s much-vaunted tablet plans. Because, let’s face it, which tablet would you prefer to be using on that 8-hour business flight to check out a movie, and tweak your financial calculations?