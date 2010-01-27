Apple’s iPad Name Not the First Choice for Women. Period.

“Is it that time of the month again?”

“It sounds like a sanitary napkin.”

“Will the next version have wings?”

Of all the names that Apple had reportedly secured–Apple Tablet, iTablet, Magic Slate, iSlate–I think it’s safe to say that no one truly believed that Apple would name their newest product the iPad. Especially women.

“So will the 64GB one be called the Maxi-Pad?”

“I’m holding out for the iRag.”

Seconds after the name was announced social networks lit up with not-so-fresh one-liners from both men and women (a CNBC anchor mentioned her very candid thoughts on-air). About an hour after the announcement #iTampon was a trending topic on Twitter.