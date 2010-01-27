Apple iPad Launch by the Numbers

There’s a lot of information flying around about Apple’s just-unveiled iPad tablet, so we broke it down into its most basic form: numbers. Here, a quick scan of relevant info to make you the resident iPad guru.

advertisement

30: Number of seconds after 10 a.m. PST that Steve Jobs appeared on stage. 19: years between the release of the first Apple laptop, the PowerBook 100, and the first Apple tablet, the iPad. 34: Number of years Apple has existed. $50.6 billion: Apple’s total 2009 revenues. 3: Number of PC laptops within sightline of editor and attendee Noah Robischon at presentation. 10: Minutes it took Jobs to unveil the actual existence of and name the iPad.

advertisement

.5: Inches the iPad is thick. 1.5: Pounds the iPad weighs. 9.7: Inches the display is diagonally. 720p: Resolution of 1024 x 768 screen. 1: Number of GHz in the Apple A4 chip. 64: Maximum number of gigabytes of storage available.

advertisement

16: Minimum number of gigabytes of storage available. (Other option: 32gb.) 10: Claimed hours of battery life, including watching video and using WiFi. 31: Claimed minimum number of days the iPad can remain on standby. 2: Number of iPad cameras rumored and expected. 0: Number of cameras on the iPad. 1: Number of buttons on the front of the iPad.

advertisement

1: Number of fingers Steve Jobs used to type on the iPad. 284: Number of physical Apple retail stores worldwide. 50 million: Number of people who visited Apple retail stores last quarter. 3: Number of stores on the iPad (iTunes, App Store, iBooks). 140,000 : Approximate number of apps iPad can run out of the box. 3 million: Number of times The New York Times app has been downloaded onto iPhone and iPod Touch.

advertisement

19: Approximate number of times execs from The New York Times prayed thanks for the iPad. 5: Number of major publishing partners for iBooks store. $5: Cheapest iBook shown in store. $15: Most expensive iBook shown in store. 7: Estimated number of times Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos wiped his hands on his frog-like bald head in desperation during presentation. $499: Lowest price for an iPad (16gb with no 3G support).

advertisement

$829: Highest price for an iPad (64gb with 3G support). $50: Price shouted by Gizmodo’s Brian Lam when Steve Jobs jokingly asked the crowd’s opinion for the iPad price. $30: Price for unlimited, no-contract 3G data plan from AT&T. 250: Number of megabytes in no-contract 3G data plan from AT&T costing $15 per month. 0: Number of times iPad was trending on Twitter 15 minutes after presentation ended. 1: Number of times iTampon was trending on Twitter 15 minutes after presentation ended.

advertisement