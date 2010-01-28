iWorry: Does the iPad Signal the End of the Era of Open Computing?

For those of you living under a rock, Apple’s announcement of the iPad tablet has shaken up the tech world. The combination of slick hardware and more-than-usable software has long been Apple’s stock-in-trade, and the iPad demonstrates again what we saw with the iPod back in 2001, and the iPhone back in 2007–interface matters. Tablet computers aren’t new, but neither were MP3 players or smart phones. What’s new (then as now) is the way in which the user communicates with and controls the device.

There’s no doubt: The iPad is a beautiful, extremely well-designed device.

So why am I worried?

The iPad runs the iPhone OS and uses the iTunes App Store. That means that it will have a large selection of applications ready to go when it hits the shelves in March, but it also means that Apple will be the sole source of the applications, deciding what can and what can’t run on the device.

Lots of people dislike that aspect of the iPhone experience, but I can’t say that I was terribly bothered by it. I understand that most iPhone users want a phone that can do other nifty things, not a general purpose computer that happens to make phone calls. Strict control over apps minimizes the chances that someone will find their phone hacked or virus-laden. As we add more computational smarts into our physical surroundings, this kind of software management is almost certain to become commonplace. We’ve already seen digital picture frames pre-loaded with viruses; I’m not eager to have my refrigerator hacked or my alarm clock turned against me.

But the iPad isn’t a phone; it is a general purpose computer. It does email and Web and documents and presentations and games and all of the other kinds of things we do with our “regular” computers. Yet it will suffer under the same restrictions as the iPhone–prohibition of any application that Apple doesn’t like, for whatever reason. Sometimes that means the application uses undocumented features, but startlingly often it just means “duplication of features“–the application does something that Apple’s own software does, but does it differently. (This raises the uncomfortable question as to whether the Kindle app for the iPhone–which works quite nicely, actually–will run on the iPad.)

This is problematic to me for a couple of reasons. The first, and simplest, reason is that it narrows the scope of innovation. The main reason why the personal computer–including the Mac–served as a catalyst for economic and social transformation was that it was open to every imaginable use. The only limits came from hardware capacity and code complexity, not arbitrary restrictions. The iPad, as swoopy and neat as it may seem, won’t trigger a similar revolution.