Opening of the Trump Soho Hotel

In her book The Trump Card, Ivanka Trump notes that mosttwentysomethings must endure “the growing pains and lowly paper-pushingassignments that come with earning your stripes.” Not she. At 28, Trumpis set to open this New York hotel, for which she did everything fromhelping secure the site to picking furniture. (She tells us via emailthat she so loved the Fendi Casa chaise in each guest room “that Iordered one for my apartment.”) Paper pushers, she knows she’s lucky.”Did I have an edge getting started in business? No question,” shewrites in her book. “Get over it.” — JEFF CHU

