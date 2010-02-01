National Condom Month

Unprotected sex can hurt your health — and the economy. Accordingto the CDC, the U.S. spends up to $20 billion each year treatingsexually transmitted infections. That doesn’t factor in STI-inducedsick days: Each case of syphilis costs an estimated $112 in lostproductivity. But as health groups will be shouting all month long,there’s a simple way to save you and that money — the condom. Ourlittle/large (remove as applicable) latex friend is up to 95% effectiveat stopping HIV and slashes risk of STIs such as gonorrhea andchlamydia. So cover up. — THEUNIS BATES