Designing for Children

“Investing in the Future” may sound like a personal-finance seminar,but at Toys “R” Us, it was one of the past year’s top toy trends.Learning and exploration products delivered 4% of sales in the $21billion sector. As that slice keeps growing, industry leaders will meetin Mumbai to discuss how to design products that help kids learn.(Those Legos? They foster architectural ability!) This pursuit isdefinitely not altruistic. “Parents are resisting the urge to splurgeon themselves, but they’re willing to make investments in theirchildren’s futures,” says Bob Friedland of Toys “R” Us. Way to take thefun out of playtime. — STEPHANIE SCHOMER