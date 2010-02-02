International Symposium on Geo-information for Disaster Management

To cope with a natural disaster, you’ll probably want food, shelter,and clothing. But what you really need, according to University ofGeorgia geographer Marguerite Madden, is … geomatics? “For a longtime, it was hard to explain what I do,” says Madden, who cochairs theGi4DM meeting in Torino, Italy. “Now I say, ‘You know those spatialimages you see on Google Earth? Well, I make them possible.’ ” Afterrecent natural disasters — hurricanes, cyclones, quakes — satelliteimages have been crucial in helping rescue workers navigate strickenareas. At this year’s conference, says Madden, much of the focus willbe on forming “emergency coalitions.” That way, when disaster strikes,one country can harness the satellite power of many. — DAN MACSAI