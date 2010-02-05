Is licking chocolate-hazelnut spread out of a jar on your agendatoday? Well, it should be — and Sara Rosso wants you to chronicle theindulgent act online. In 2007, the smitten American digital strategistand food blogger, who lives in Milan, started World Nutella Day, onwhich fans all over the world eat and tell via Twitter, YouTube,Flickr, and Facebook. The Italian treat, which is the No. 1 spread onthe European table, already has more than 3 million Facebook fans, andFerrero, its manufacturer, is no doubt grateful for the attention. Thisyear’s celebration comes as it makes a big U.S. push, with ad campaignsmeant to help Nutella take a bigger bite of the nearly $5 billionsweet-spread market. — LILLIAN CUNNINGHAM