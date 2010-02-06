Teens in Tech Conference

Any parent seeking to make a kid feel inadequate need only point to17-year-old Daniel Brusilovsky. The Californian is founder and CEO ofTeens in Tech Networks (for young media producers), a TechCrunchwriter, and a marketing manager for mobile-video startup Qik. The whizkid, who’s cochairing this San Francisco conference, says hisgeneration has the power to lead technological innovation, citingFacebook as inspiration. Does he hope to be the next Mark Zuckerberg?”I’m the kind of person who doesn’t look far ahead — I live in themoment,” he says, channeling his inner adult. “But if I wasn’t doingwhat I loved, I wouldn’t be doing it.” And then he put down his iPhoneto go network at a conference. In Rome. Where he was a featuredpanelist. Again, he’s 17. — SS