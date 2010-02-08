50th Anniversary of the Hollywood Walk of Fame

An old Hollywood Chamber of Commerce press release says that theWalk of Fame began in 1960 to “maintain the glory of a community whosename means glamour and excitement in the four corners of the world.”Really, it was a clever scheme to create a revenue source for thechamber. Nearly 2,400 stars now honor some of the world’s mostentertaining people, and while fans may nominate new honorees, theyshould be ready to foot the bill: Selection carries a $25,000″sponsorship fee.” (Liza Minnelli’s fans held bake sales in 1991 tocover the then-$5,000 fee.) In Hollywood, of course, that’s relativepocket change, and there’s no shortage of stars wanting to cement theirfame. In fact, as the Walk turns 50, there are enough for a yearlongcelebration, beginning with today’s ceremony to unveil a star for Ringo… Starr. — SS