advertisement
advertisement

50th Anniversary of the Hollywood Walk of Fame

An old Hollywood Chamber of Commerce press release says that theWalk of Fame began in 1960 to “maintain the glory of a community whosename means glamour and excitement in the four corners of the world.”Really, it was a clever scheme to create a revenue source for thechamber. Nearly 2,400 stars now honor some of the world’s mostentertaining people, and while fans may nominate new honorees, theyshould be ready to foot the bill: Selection carries a $25,000″sponsorship fee.” (Liza Minnelli’s fans held bake sales in 1991 tocover the then-$5,000 fee.) In Hollywood, of course, that’s relativepocket change, and there’s no shortage of stars wanting to cement theirfame. In fact, as the Walk turns 50, there are enough for a yearlongcelebration, beginning with today’s ceremony to unveil a star for Ringo… Starr. — SS

Mon, February 08
STAR
50th Anniversary of the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.C

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company