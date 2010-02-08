SuperReturn International

“What will private equity look like in five years?” To answer themost abstract question on the agenda for the world’s leading privateequity conference — in Berlin this year — we tried phoning a friend(“Huh?”) and shaking a Magic 8-Ball (“It is certain”). Thankfully,Steven Kaplan, a finance professor at the University of Chicago’s BoothSchool of Business, was also free to chat. He likens private equity in2007 to venture capital in 2000: Both industries hit record highs inthe U.S. right before a market crash. VC bounced back from the dotcomdownfall within five years, and many people assume that private-equitycommitments, which in 2008 plummeted 26% to $181 billion, will followsuit. “It will be a smaller industry,” predicts Kaplan, “but not bymuch.” — DM