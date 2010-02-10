Closets & Home Organization Conference

Closet wars! Companies like California Closets have long fedAmerica’s appetite for ever more elaborate storage spaces. Entercabinet makers. “When the housing market was overheated, the cabinetmarket was too,” says Rich Christianson, director of this Long Beach,California, conference. Now, cabinet companies “are developing nationalprograms for closets” to seek new revenue. He isn’t too worried: “It’sa very protectionist market.” In other words, door’s closed. — ZACHARY WILSON