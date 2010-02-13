There may be some concern about whether Rio de Janeiro can get ittogether to host the 2016 Olympics, but at least we know it can throw afine party. Carnaval is the world’s biggest pre-Lenten bash — fourdays of debauchery, 700,000-plus tourists, and more than $500 millionin spending. While the clothing may be skimpy, the preparationscertainly aren’t: Top samba schools typically shell out $1.4 millioneach for props and costumes. Which is just great for thefeathered-bikini industry. — LC