Outsourcing World Summit

Outsourcing means jobs go overseas, right? Not always. At thisOrlando summit, Monty Hamilton, CEO of Atlanta-based Rural Sourcing,will explain how U.S. firms can save by moving work to the South. RuralSourcing has centers in Arkansas and North Carolina handling IT forfirms such as GlaxoSmithKline and Reynolds. It charges $50 an hour forprogramming work — only $15 more than a typical outfit in India.”There are no language barriers,” Hamilton says, “and we’re not 11 timezones away, so we can collaborate with a client in normal businesshours.” — TB