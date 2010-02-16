DICE Summit 2010

“In the early days, a game lived and died on two minutes ofentertainment,” says Joseph Olin, president of the Academy ofInteractive Arts and Sciences, which puts on the annual DICE (DesignInnovate Communicate Entertain) Summit in Las Vegas for video-gamedevelopers. Then games evolved from shooting asteroids to long,immersive experiences like Final Fantasy. But now that everydevice with a screen is a casual gaming platform, the pick-up-and-playmarket has reopened for developers. “That explains why online gameslike Farmville and Mafia Wars have been sosuccessful,” says Olin. “They’re short gaming experiences with braggingrights and the ability to share with friends.” — ZW