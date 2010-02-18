Mom 2.0 Summit

Mommy bloggers are traditionally seen as the Web’s most honestcitizens. But their collective rep has been tarnished by a few of themwho have gotten — and not disclosed — payments and freebies fromcompanies seeking favorable reviews. That’s a problem — 43% of womenregularly visit blogs for honest recommendations, not ads. So theFederal Trade Commission ruled that all bloggers must be transparentabout payments. That decision will be much discussed at this Houstongathering of marketers and mom bloggers. “Most women agree with it100%. They want to maintain the integrity of the community,” says LauraMayes, a summit co-organizer. “This is simply progress.” — TB