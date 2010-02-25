Sewing and Stitchery Expo

You might not know it from surfing this Puyallup, Washington, expo’sWeb site, which proudly touts such cutting-edge features as a blog andan e-newsletter, but the sewing industry is rapidly turning tech savvy.Last year, Brother released the Quattro 6000D — the iPhone 3GS ofsewing machines — which touts a Sharp HD display, embedded runwaylighting, built-in digital tutorials, three USB ports, and an”InnovEye” camera that gives sewing fiends a close-up view of theneedle. And sewing businesses are using the Atom, Intel’s smallestprocessor, to mass-produce specialty patterns and logos they’vedownloaded onto their industrial sewing machines. Great. Now where’sthe app store? — DM