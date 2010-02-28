The 75th Birthday of Nylon

On February 28, 1935, DuPont chemist Wallace Carothers creatednylon, one of the most versatile and profitable materials everinvented. At first, the new polymer was plagued by bad press (the Washington Newsreported erroneously that nylon was made from dead bodies). But whenDuPont’s nylon stockings hit stores in 1940, they were an instantsuccess, with sales totaling $9 million (about $135 mil-lion in 2009dollars) in their first year. During World War II, DuPont switchedproduction from hosiery to parachutes. When nylons went back on themarket in 1945, demand was so high that riots broke out in some cities.Eventually, DuPont sold its textile division (to Koch Industries in2004), but continues to use nylon in everything from car airbags tomedical devices. — EW