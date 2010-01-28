Lessons Learned from Birds and Being the Tallest Tree

I arrived at my Silicon Valley office at 6 a.m. on a cold (42 degrees Fahrenheit), dark, winter morning. Our humidity was nearly 100 percent. With that temperature and humidity, 42 degrees is cold.

About 30 feet from the elevator, I spotted a lone bird sitting on the cement sidewalk in a state of suspended animation. I checked the creature—it was alive but clearly bewildered. I would not wish that experience for myself or the bird.

I took the elevator to my second floor office to start my day and enjoy the sunrise. As we entered civil twilight, I noticed that, one-by-one, small birds flew to the very top of the tallest deciduous tree to just sit there on spindly little branches waiting for the sun to rise and warm them up. An adjacent, slightly shorter tree was completely ignored by the birds. As I watched the sunrise unfold, I was reminded the sunlight hits the top of the tallest trees first as the sun rises.

I don’t know if it is instinctual or just a bird’s common sense that they head for the top of the tallest tree day after day. It’s not just a morning phenomenon—this behavior is often repeated on cool, sunny evenings as the sun begins to set and the process reverses itself.

Isn’t this natural phenomenon paralleled in the business world? Isn’t it often the case the most prominent player is heads and shoulders above its rivals?

I’m a fan of Amazon.com—the only website I frequent to purchase books online. I’ve never bothered to go to barnesandnoble.com or borders.com—I got into the habit of doing business with Amazon. Amazon is my tallest tree.

Google is my search engine. Microsoft introduced a new search engine: Bing. I looked at Bing—once. Did I give Bing a fair shake? Probably not. The truth is I’m not dissatisfied with Google. Google is my tallest tree.