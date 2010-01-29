iPad: A Saviour for Web Design, Too!

We recently covered what the iPad should do for magazines and newspapers. Let’s flip it. Just as print media should benefit from the iPad’s promise of a more leisurely, book-like reading experience, website design should benefit as well.

advertisement

Several websites have tried to push the boundaries of what a site can be by becoming more magazine-like. But they’re still hobbled by the clunkiness of the screen/keyboard/mouse combo. Here’s five type of website designs that were somewhat ahead of their time–and that have really been screaming for the iPad all along: 1. MoCo Loco: Image-rich horizontal scrolling On your computer screen, the MoCoLoco looks nice–indeed, it must have been beautiful in Photoshop. But in practise, all those images and tight spacing making for head-spinning navigation. On an iPad, where the scrolling reduces to a simple series of fluid gestures the website immediately becomes 1000% better. 2. It’s Nice That: Dead-simple Image Curation Even simple designs stand to benefit from a tablet format. It’s Nice That is about as simple and clean as websites come–but when you point/click/scroll, the limitations become clear. The carefully selected images become a jumble whizzing by your screen–all too easy to ignore, and contributing to a blur of visual noise. A site design that allows you to “flip” pages rather than scroll would solve that problem immediately–and preserve the carefully curated nature of the site. 3. Pictory: Huge images, visual storytelling

advertisement