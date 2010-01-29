Wiimote-Made Interactive History of Electronic Music Maps Differences Between Bleep Techno and Booty House

Even if you’re a fan of electronic music, it’s millions of sub-genres can be almost impossible to keep straight (Italodisco?)–which of course seriously undersells the immense talent and history of the genre. Which is why Sync/Lost is awesome.

The project was built by 3Bits–a Spanish Brazilian firm specializing in interface design–using Processing, the ubiquitous data-viz programming language invented by infographics legends Ben Fry an Casey Reas. It’s basically just a map with embedded audio tracks, which users navigate using a Wiimote:

(Technical details and diagrams here.)

A shame this isn’t online–presumably, that’s just because of the legal problems of uploading all these samples. But maybe that might be legal? Any experts on fair use out there?

