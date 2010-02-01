Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, Please Redesign Valentine’s Day So We Don’t Puke on You

It’s Groundhog Day, and you know what that means: No more holidays left between now and Black Sunday (also known as Valentine’s Day). Instead of cavity-causing confections, why not give that special someone your best idea for redesigning the holiday from hell? You’ll remember a few weeks back I helped Kurt Andersen launch the Redesign Valentine’s Day Challenge at Studio 360. The deadline to submit your idea is midnight on Saturday, February 7, so upload your redesign to the Flickr group and you might be mentioned on a special Valentine’s weekend Studio 360 show!

Last week, we got a peek at some of the first entries. This week, husband-and-wife design team Armin Vit and Bryony Gomez-Palacio chime in about the assignment, and a very special celebrity judge has joined the team: Elizabeth Gilbert, author of Eat Pray Love and Committed: A Skeptic Makes Peace with Marriage. And now, a few more of our favorites:

An inspired idea from jgluzifer: “Imagine xmas without the consumerist burden of resuscitating a flaggingeconomy, Thanksgiving without the surfeit, New Years where ourresolutions aren’t solely for self-improvement but are pledged to oneanother. A holiday to celebrate all the modes of love, familial andromantic, a day for charity and forgiveness, selfless love, maybe evencommiseration between curmudgeons and misanthropes. IOU ten hours ofservice to a non-profit of your choice. IOU more QT. IOU anexplanation. IOU what you want the way you want it. IOU my life mydevotion. IOU lunch/a bitching session. IOU a better world.”

alyxlovesjellyfish says: “And you thought Romeo and Juliet had it rough.” My heart burns just thinking about it.

Appropriate for these times. palmersandralee repurposed Chris Rubino’s recent New York Times op-ed artwork.

More concepts of everyday love, here, “love amongst the flotsam & jetsam of life…” by +Hybridesign+.

Thoughts on what else we might try loving this holiday, by iwipup.