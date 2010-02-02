Design Crime: A Flat-Pack Treehouse

Upon arriving, officer saw a small child lying prone and unconscious. Nearby stood the child’s father, a bearded man dressed in boat shoes and flannel. Father was asking the gathered crowd for an American Spirit cigarette. When prompted for information about the scene, he responded, “Man, I dunno! We had just finished up collecting cabbage at our urban garden, and I came to build this damn treehouse for Xane. And, [expletive]! I should’ve known! I’ve never been good at math or fixing stuff. Never!”

Father then explained that treehouse was a eco-friendly “flat-pack” design meant to lower shipping costs, and that upon being fastened to a tree with cargo straps–and only cargo straps–the structure simply collapsed when his son tried to climb in on a rope. Officer would like to point out: Perhaps that’s why the design’s marketing pictures show it so comically close to the ground?

Father also explained that the contraption was designed by Aandeboom: “They’re cool. Dutch. They’ll be coming out with more stuff this spring.” Officer recommends assigning a worker from Child Protective Services, and investigating whether flat-pack has gone way too far. Also recommends just building your kid a damn treehouse using imagination and scrap wood.

[Via Interior Design]CK