Blue Sky vs. Buttoned Down: Which Scenario Produces Better Innovation?

Let’s say you want to produce an excitingdesign for a next-generation home electronics device. Which scenario will help you makethis breakthrough happen?

1. You plan to generate a lot of “blue sky” ideas so youkeep constraints at bay. There is no technology constraint or clearly defined market opportunity. The sky is the limit.

2. You see the opportunity to design the next greattablet device that does everything an Apple iPhone can do, but with a bigger screen. It is a wonderfully clear and focused goal.

Will either scenario get you great ideas, lead to a successful design, and all of the fame and fortune that goes alongwith it? Not likely.

Even when a design problem is open-ended, your success depends on your ability to align your design goals with existing market and technology constraints.

When a design problem is unconstrained and ambiguous, I often see people retreat to what they know to solve theproblem. They rely on a familiar practice or their own expertise. Unfortunately, they usually create something that’s been done before.The situation gets really ugly when these unoriginal ideas snowball into a design solution that enters the market looking a lot like a bazillion other products.

Don’t be fooled into thinking that you will be more successful by trashing constraints. Every design problem hungers for constraints. Don’t proceed until you can clarify them. If you can’t create your design goals from a few of these constraints, then chances are good that your ideas will miss the mark. Don’t ignore information in a misguided effort to free yourself of limitations.