7 Ways Amazon Could Make the Next Kindle Awesome

Does Amazon have an exciting plan for Kindle 3? It’s been keeping totally quiet about the next-gen e-reader, but rumors and leaks have started sprouting that suggest good things are on the way. But how could Kindle 3 be made awesome?

This time last year we were talking about Amazon’s Kindle 2–a refreshed version of its original small-format electronic ink e-reader. We looked at it, and pronounced that Amazon had done an okay job–but it should do a better one with the next-gen machine. Since then Amazon’s kept mum about its plans for the device’s future, and that’s probably thanks to seeing what the multiplying competitor devices are like, and to find out exactly what Apple had up its sleeve. (And, as we pointed out in our July issue, Jeff Bezos appears to be channeling Steve Jobs a lot these days.)

Now the iPad cat is out of the bag, and it looks like a serious threat to Kindle’s hardware and software model: The iPad does more, is better designed, and Apple’s pushing ahead with its own content deals for its much swisher iBooks app. So what’s Amazon doing? Recent rumors suggest quite a bit: As Nick Bilton’s noting at The New York Times, it’s bought up a small touchscreen tech company that’s developed a novel flexible touchscreen based on resistive sensors, but that also supports multitouch. That suggests a touchscreen Kindle is en-route, and the tech even supports stylus touches so proper note-style annotations may be possible.

But exactly how could Amazon start with the Kindle 2, which is now an “okay” device, and engineer the Kindle 3 into something awesome?

Update the Screen Tech

Last year we wondered about Amazon’s chances with color e-ink. It would be a transformational move for Kindle, making it into a seriously powerful device for magazines and text books, and it would be a step toward the glossy screen that iPads will offer. But most tech commentators say a color version of the electrophoretic e-ink tech Amazon uses in the Kindle is still far too expensive, and still too early in development, for Amazon to include in a Kindle yet.

Amazon could instead do two things to make Kindle 3’s screen better: Swap display tech, or seriously beef-up its monochrome e-ink performance. Alternative displays could be LCD or perhaps Pixel-Qi’s clever dual-mode system that’s half like e-ink, half-LCD. I don’t think Amazon will do either of these, since LCD is more power-hungry and Pixel-Qi is actually a bitter rival to E-Ink, which Amazon’s brought in-house. So it’ll have to improve the current e-ink screen–refresh rate times would be the simplest target. As would size. Amazon could easily ditch the two Kindle versions, and have a single one halfway between normal and DX size.