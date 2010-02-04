Infographic of the Day: What Crises Could Crush Us in 2010?

Last weekend, the World Economic Forum held its annual meeting at Davos , and the theme this time was “Improve the State of the World.” Which naturally meant coming to terms with the risks out there. Their economists came up with a comprehensive list and assigned probabilities to each–and also mapped the linkages between each one. Then they summarized all those findings in a handy dandy interactive map that’s sure to delight paranoid conspiracy theorists everywhere:

The map allows you to click on each risk, and see how it connects to others. The size of the bubble shows the likelihood of occurrence; the weight of the link shows the strength of interconnection; the weight of the bubble outline shows severity; and a handy chart on the left shows you where the risk you’ve clicked on stands, relative to the others. (Obviously, the graph is in dire need of a decent graphic designer, but hey. This is pretty great, considering the source was a bunch of economists.)

Now, before you start stockpiling canned food and batteries, remember that none of these risks has been assigned a probability greater than 20%. That should be comforting, right? Right?

Oh, hell: Get to the Sam’s Club NOW.

