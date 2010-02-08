World’s Tallest Fail! The Burj Khalifa Is Temporarily Closed

A little over a month after the half-mile high tower opened in Dubai (and exactly a month since a pair went base-jumping from the top) the Burj Khalifa is closed for business–at least temporarily. The owners of the world’s tallest structure, Emaar Properties, released a statement claiming “unexpected hightraffic” as well as “electrical problems” prompted the closure. Construction workers at the base, however, were unaware of any issues, and it was unsure whether elevators were effected.