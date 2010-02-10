Iran: Looking Towards a Bright Future?

The front-page photo in Monday’s Wall Street Journal gave me a chill. Did Iran detonate a nuclear device? The Cold War era image of stern men donning protective glasses shielding them from an atomic blaze came to mind.

The headline read “Iran Points Up Its Nuclear Challenge to the West.” However, given this bizarre picture any of the following headlines could have, at first glance, been a viable alternative:

“President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Studies Avatar for Secret Weapons Program”

“A-jad’s Debut Hip Hop Album, Plutonium Goes Platinum”

“Defiant Iranian Swim Team Holds Press Conference Stating ‘We’re Number One!'”

“Top Iranian Officials Patiently Await Next Solar Eclipse”