How the iPad Might Bring Us Back to Our Print Roots

I’m going to admit that I’m excited about the iPad. And from the buzz it seems I might be alone on this one. I’m seeing comments that range from, “That’s it?” to “This is an iPhone with a larger screen.” Adding to the thoughtful sentiments are calls for the heads of AT&T executives for their sub par network service. I’ve got my pitchfork and torch in hand and am ready for the AT&T witchhunt, but I’m putting them down to use an iPad first.

My excitement doesn’t brew from iPad’s functionality out-of-the-box but from its potential in changing how we design dense information Web sites. I remember 15 years ago the utter confusion publishers were going through to understand the impact of the Internet on publishing and how they would take their paper or magazine and “put it on the screen.” As designers, we didn’t know much in the ways of user experience, site usage, and reality. So the result was years of designers figuring out how to convert Quark layouts to look exactly the same on a screen as they do in the finished print publication.

Sports Illustrated‘s pre-Pad effort I’ve seen it all, from demands to provide printable PDFs of publications as downloadable links (nobody cared that the publication scaled down to print on an 8 1/2 x 11 with an amazingly legible font size of -1), to calls to make “pages turn.” As designers, we put on our flash skills to create wonderful page curls that allowed users to click and drag “pages.” This, too, went down as a nonstarter (none of this accounts for the hell we put our database administrators through to feed content in appropriately). So print designers started to learn differences in Web design and suddenly we started to see a new breed of designer. One who understood the concept of search engine optimization, meta data, code, interaction, user experience, Web standards, and dare I say it, RGB over CMYK. We learned, but we always yearned for the day when we would be able to create a print quality publication online that could still hold up to the minute-by-minute content changes and demands of an enterprise publisher. Let’s take GQ, for example. GQ has gone right for the jugular and is providing hope for what may be the design approach of the future. With monthly publication cycles, ad requirements, enterprise-level content management needs, and an established brand, they are in my definition an enterprise publisher.

GQ has found ways to design their print publication, feed the content into their Web presence, and (here’s where it gets interesting) create a branded subscription product for the iPhone, that allows many elements of the print magazine to come through as it was designed for print! And it doesn’t look…well…stupid!! Don’t get too excited yet! GQ is likely not getting an enormous subscription push on its iPhone app, and I’ve found the issue takes a bit too long to download in increments even with wi-fi. When held vertically, the magazine produces a clean but predictable experience. Turn the iPhone horizontally and voila, the full magazine displays in print layout. It even overlays buttons to visit advertiser Web sites and buttons to view video content. Navigating from spread to spread is a breeze but still requires zooming for better legibility. Will the iPad perform any better? We’ll have to see. Screenshots of the GQ pages on the iPhone Simply by giving me more screen space I may have the ability to see GQ in two, three, or, dare I say, six column layouts without turning the device!? This can get crazier. The iPad could allow readers to flip through content as they would the magazine by turning pages or in more sophisticated ways. (The main difference being, you’ll use your fingers rather than the bar of soap, a.k.a. the mouse). Once again, out-of-the-box this won’t be possible with the iPad, but thumbing through content could be a near-term enhancement with the device. So why won’t we see fantastic “iPad only” publications tomorrow? Ahhh, the trifecta which business, technology, and design all have to sit together to plan and invest. It seems so simple but planning is amazingly overlooked. Who are we trying to reach, how will we measure success, and will we have the flexibility to change on every device? Lastly, can we learn about our audience and use the knowledge to better each experience?

